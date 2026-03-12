LPG shortage sparks heated clash between BJP and Cong in Assembly

The issue of LPG cylinder shortage in Karnataka echoed strongly in the Assembly on Wednesday, triggering a heated exchange between members of the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. The debate, which began during the zero hour, soon turned into a political confrontation, with both sides trading sharp accusations over the crisis affecting hotels and common people across the state.

The discussion was initiated by Kunigal MLA H. D. Ranganath, who raised concerns about the severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders that has disrupted hotel businesses and created hardship for several sectors. He urged the government to take immediate measures to address the problem and ensure regular supply. Responding to the issue, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K. H. Muniyappa said the shortage was largely due to disruptions in global supply caused by tensions linked to the Iran–Israel conflict escalation in West Asia. However, he clarified that domestic LPG cylinders meant for household use were not affected.

“Household LPG cylinders are being supplied regularly. Consumers are receiving domestic cylinders once every 25 days. There is no need for people to panic or store cylinders unnecessarily,” Muniyappa said in the Assembly. His remarks, however, triggered a sharp reaction from opposition members.

MLA Ranganath questioned how small businesses such as hotels could manage when commercial cylinders were reportedly being sold at prices close to ₹2,000.

The situation escalated further when Ranganath accused the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to ensure adequate supply of LPG. BJP members immediately objected to the remarks, saying baseless allegations should not be made without evidence.As the debate intensified, several members from both sides began raising slogans and counter-arguments, turning the Assembly into a noisy and tense arena.

Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna also entered the debate, questioning why BJP legislators were not speaking strongly about the LPG shortage if it was affecting people across the state. “Who is responsible for resolving the LPG crisis? If the issue concerns the central government, why are BJP leaders silent?” he asked.The mention of Prime Minister Modi during the debate further fuelled the political confrontation, leading to heated arguments between ruling party and opposition legislators.

The Speaker eventually intervened and urged members to maintain order while assuring that the government would examine the issue and take necessary steps to ensure adequate supply of LPG cylinders. Meanwhile, the LPG shortage has already affected hotel businesses and commercial establishments in several parts of Karnataka, with industry representatives urging authorities to resolve the supply disruption at the earliest.