Maiya Hospital unveils advanced medical facilities

Bengaluru: MaiyaHospital announced a significant technological enhancement with the launch of its new state-of-the-art diagnostic and surgical facilities, reinforcing its 47-year legacy of trusted healthcare. The unveiling ceremony was inaugurated by Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

The hospital’s management emphasised that the new technology upgrades align with their mission to bring global-standard healthcare closer to patients. For over 47 years, Maiya Hospital has been “caring for countless lives”, symbolising a strong health heritage in Bangalore.

As part of the inauguration, Maiya Hospital is offering a limited-period 50% discount on CT scans, ensuring advanced diagnostics remain accessible to the public.

Speaking at the event, Dinesh Gundu Rao said:

“Maiya Hospital has been an integral part of Bengaluru’s healthcare fabric for decades. The addition of these advanced facilities reflects their commitment to providing accessible, high-quality medical services to the community. Upgrading technology while maintaining compassionate care is essential for a growing city like ours, and Maiya Hospital continues to set that benchmark.”

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ajay Singh said, “Healthcare institutions must continuously evolve to meet the rising needs of our communities. Maiya Hospital’s commitment to upgrading its diagnostic and surgical capabilities demonstrates a strong dedication to improving patient outcomes.

These advancements will greatly benefit not just Bengaluru but the wider region relying on quality, affordable healthcare.”