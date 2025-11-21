Major ecological renewal undertaken at Doddathoguru lake

Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation, the CSR and philanthropic arm of Infosys, in collaboration with the Malligavad Foundation, recently inaugurated the rejuvenated Doddathoguru Lake near Electronic City, in Bengaluru. The inauguration was graced by M. Krishnappa, MLA, Bangalore South Assembly Constituency, along with Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, and other dignitaries.

Through a grant of about Rs 9 crore from the Infosys Foundation, the rejuvenation project has transformed the once-degraded lake into a thriving ecosystem that enhances groundwater recharge, improves biodiversity, and supports community well-being. The rejuvenation efforts included de-weeding, desilting, bund creation, sewage diversion, and natural treatment through floating wetlands.

Once a vital drinking water source, the lake had deteriorated due to sewage inflow and solid-waste accumulation, leading to contamination, flooding, and loss of ecological balance. Following the rejuvenation, the lake’s water-holding capacity has increased by nearly 500 million litres, helping mitigate urban flooding and restore the local ecosystem.

In addition, community amenities such as a walking track, children’s play area, and an open-air gym have also been developed, turning the lake into a vibrant public space.