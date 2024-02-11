Mandya farmers stay away from MSP for paddy

Mandya: In Mandya district, a significant shift is observed in the behavior of farmers towards grain procurement centers under the Minimum Support Price Scheme, owing to the lucrative prices of paddy in the open market. While last year saw 3068 farmers supplying paddy to the buying centers, this year, only 20 farmers have registered for the third weekend of January. Last year 3068 farmers registered with agriculture department procurement centers under MSP scheme but this year so far just 20 farmers registered.

Despite facing challenges such as insufficient rainfall, farmers in the district have managed to achieve a commendable harvest of paddy, which they celebrated with great fervor during the Sankranti festival. In previous years, the low prices of paddy prompted farmers to pressure the district administration and government to open purchase centers, where they would then supply their rice after registration.

However, this year, the scenario has taken a different turn as the open market is offering bumper prices for paddy. Farmers are content with traders purchasing paddy directly from their farms at rates exceeding the minimum support price. The majority of farmers have already sold their paddy and are satisfied with the current market rates. Last year, thick paddy was sold in the market for Rs 1800 to 2000, while thick paddy fetched Rs 2100-2300, prompting farmers to utilize the buying centers. Yet, this year, thick paddy commands prices ranging from Rs 2100-2200, and small paddy ranges from Rs 2700-3000 in the open market, resulting in most farmers opting to sell their produce directly to brokers and traders. On the other hand, farmers are showing interest in supplying ragi to procurement centers, as the price set under the Minimum Support Price Scheme (Rs. 3846) surpasses that of the open market. A total of 16,337 farmers have registered to supply 3,76,116 quintals of ragi with a significant number hailing from Mandya, Nagamangala, Pandavapur, and K.R.Pete taluks.

Explaining the trend, MP Krishnakumar, Joint Director of the Food Department in Mandya, attributed it to the increased prices of paddy in the open market due to drought and other factors. He affirmed that shopping centers will be opened upon receiving instructions from the government.