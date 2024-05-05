Mangaluru faces dwindling supply of water, braces for water rationing

Mangaluru: With the Thumbe reservoir struggling to meet the city’s water demands, the district administration in Mangaluru has taken the step of implementing drinking water rationing, effective May 5. Under the new plan, water will be supplied to the city on alternate days in a bid to manage the dwindling water resources effectively.

The decision was reached during a meeting convened by the District Disaster Management Authority, led by Deputy Commissioner Mullai Mugilan on Friday.

Measures have been swiftly put in place to allocate available water resources between Mangalore City and Suratkal Region on alternate days, ensuring equitable distribution across the city.

Mullai Mugilan stressed the imperative of water conservation, especially the importance of curbing wasteful usage. Stringent measures will be enforced, with fines levied against individuals found guilty of squandering this precious resource.

“Adequate water supply must be guaranteed across all sectors,” urged the DC, directing the Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner to take necessary steps to ensure compliance with water conservation measures.

The water shortage has been exacerbated by a combination of factors, including scant rainfall and soaring temperatures in the region. “The water crisis stems from a dearth of rain and escalating temperatures. It’s imperative that the public adopt responsible water practices and raise awareness about the critical importance of water conservation,” remarked the DC.

To address emerging water-related issues, dedicated control rooms have been established to facilitate swift resolution of public grievances.

The DC emphasised the need for proactive measures, urging prompt action to address any water-related concerns raised by the public, while also advocating for the formulation of a comprehensive water rationing schedule to mitigate the impact of the crisis.