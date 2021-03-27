Mass marriage scheme Saptapadi in all temples: Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary

Mysuru: Minister for Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary, on Friday said that steps were being taken to implement the Saptapadi scheme effectively in all the temples coming under the department. There will be no stoppage of funds from the government for this flagship scheme. Speaking to media persons during his visit to Chamundi Hills, Mysuru on Friday, Srinivas Poojary said "Sapthapadi (mass marriage function) will be held at Chamundeshwari temple.

We want mass marriages to be held in a systematic manner at all the temples. As per plan, 14 marriages at Chamundeshwari temple and 17 at Nanjangud temple will be held." Poojary who was accompanied by local BJP leaders held a detailed discussion with Mysuru District Endowment Parishat members and other officials regarding other works.

"The next Sapthapadi will be held at Srikanteshwara temple on April 22. In the coming days, we have plans for Chamundi Hills as well. Besides Talakad, mass marriages will be held at 100 other temples in the State keeping coronavirus guidelines in mind. The marriages will be held according to respective customs of the couple," the minister further said.

According to the reports, brides and grooms willing to get married under the mass marriage scheme should register their names at respective taluk offices. The beneficiaries must submit personal details along with the documents during registration.

The marriage will take place only if the parents of both the bride and the groom are present during the ceremony. The age of the bride should be 18 years or above and the groom should be 21 years or above. The scheme is applicable only for Hindu marriages. Also, couples entering wedlock will be given benefits worth Rs 55,000, including an 8-gram gold thali (mangalsutra), Rs 10,000 for the bride and Rs 5,000 for the bridegroom.