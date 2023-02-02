METF to organise theatre festival in cultural city

Mysuru: The Mysore English Theatre Forum (METF) is conducting an English Theatre Festival for college students from February 3-5. Seven English plays from six different colleges will be staged during the three days festival.

The inauguration will take place at 3 pm on Friday, at Ramagovinda Rangamandira, Nirvikalpa Road, Ramakrishnanagar, Mysuru, and will be inaugurated by Chief Guest Prof. Rameswari Varma, a renowned theatre personality. Dr. Priya Mathew (St. Joseph's B Ed College .), Prof. Sainath Malligemadu (MMK-SDM), Prof. Anita Vimla Braggs (UCFA), Dr. Ravi J D Saldanha (St. Philomena's College), Dr. Rakesh H M (CRESTA College) and Dr. B Sadashive Gowda (Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering), principals of the performing colleges, will be the Guests of Honour for the inaugural function.





The College English Theatre Festival is to encourage college students to explore the world of English theatre. METF will provide the performing teams with an auditorium to stage the plays; make-up, Lighting and refreshments for the teams will also be taken care of by METF

METF is a group of theatre enthusiasts who have come together to promote English theatre activities, for the first time in the city of Mysuru and is focusing on creating a stage for English theatre. Its activities include facilitating the production of English plays by providing the required support in the form of arrangements for staging of plays by interested groups, and also providing directorial support if required.

METF also regularly conducts informal play reading sessions, and is in the process of preparing for a public stage reading of an interesting play as an experiment. Membership of METF is consistently growing, and anybody interested in English theatre is welcome to join the group. For further details, contact Fest Convenor Seemanthini B Sharma – 98864 57987