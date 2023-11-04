Milk produces staged protest by pouring milk on road

Hassan ; Milk producers and farmers of Hadenahalli Milk Producers' Women's Co-operative Society in Hassan district protested against the secretary of the union on Friday night by pouring more than 1,600 liters of milk on the ground. Jayanthi of Hadenahalli village was the secretary of this Milk Producers' Women's Co-operative Society, which was started 23 years ago. . Recently a new governing body has been formed and Jayanthi has been asked for an expenditure report. However, the union members complained to the concerned authorities that the secretary did not respond. It is alleged that a discrepancy has been made in the account. The president and director of the association have recommended her suspension from the governing body.

For the past twenty days, accusations and counter-accusations have been heard. Friday evening, the fed up farmers staged a protest in front of the milk dairy and expressed their anger by pouring huge amount of milk on the ground as the extension officer of Hassan Milk Union issued a notice not to accept milk till the confusion is resolved.

Producers and farmers were sending milk to main Dairy since two days. But main dairy supervisor Manjushree had written to the association not to purchase milk. The background secretary, who refused to get milk from the producer, shouted contempt against the supervisor and vented his anger. Besides, the farmers threw milk cans and spilled milk on the road. The police struggled to control the protesters. This incident took place in the jurisdiction of Sravanabelagola Police Station. President of Milk Producers' Women's Cooperative Association Asha responded, "The secretary has kept the accounting book in her house and even not bringing books to office.

The situation has worsened as union supervisors have issued notices to other milk producers' cooperative societies in neighboring villages to procure milk till the problem is resolved. The farmers insisted that the concerned authorities should solve the problem.