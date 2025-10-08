Minister inspects Kanteerava stadium ahead of meet

Bengaluru: As part of the preparations for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Anganwadi programme, which marks 50 years since its inception in Karnataka, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Tuesday conducted an inspection of the Kanteerava Indoor and Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The grand event is scheduled to take place on November 19, and the minister reviewed various arrangements, including seating and dining facilities for thousands of Anganwadi workers, parking arrangements, and other essential amenities needed for the successful conduct of the celebration.

Minister Hebbalkar held discussions with senior officials from the department to ensure smooth organization and logistics for the event. Among those present during the inspection were Dr. Shamla Iqbal, Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, Mahesh Babu, Director of the Women and Child Development Department, and Raghavendra, Director of the Department for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, along with other stadium staff and officials.