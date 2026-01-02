Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar condoles demise

Belagavi: Minister for Women and Child Development and Udupi District In-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has expressed deep condolences over the demise of Vinay Hegde (83), Founder and Chancellor of Nitte Deemed University.

In her condolence message, the minister said that Vinay Hegde made significant contributions to the field of education in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, and his passing marks the loss of a noble and visionary individual. She noted that he was the second son of former Supreme Court judge late Justice KS Hegde.

Lakshmi Hebbalkar recalled that the Nitte education institutions established by Vinay Hegde offer medical, engineering and several other professional courses, and have recently been granted Deemed University status.

By setting up quality higher education institutions in rural areas, he ensured that students from economically weaker backgrounds also had access to higher education, she said.