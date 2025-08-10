Minor abducted from child care home in Belagavi; accused held

Belagavi: In a shocking incident from Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s home district, a minor girl was kidnapped from a government-run child protection centre in Belagavi. Police have arrested the accused, and a POCSO case has been registered at the Malamaruti police station. The survivor has now been shifted to the Srishti Child Protection Centre.

According to officials, the 13-year-old girl had been married off in her early teens to the accused. During a hospital visit, it was discovered that she was four months pregnant. She was subsequently placed in a child protection facility in Mahantesh Nagar, Belagavi.

Shockingly, the centre reportedly lacked CCTV surveillance and even a security guard.

The accused, posing as the girl’s uncle, allegedly gained illegal entry under the pretext of giving her medicines. When confronted by staff, he brandished a knife and issued death threats before abducting the girl.

Staff members immediately filed a complaint with the Malamaruti police, who tracked down and arrested the accused. The girl has since been rescued and placed under protection.