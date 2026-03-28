MLAs demand VIP IPL tickets, spark political row

With the excitement around IPL 2026 building up in Bengaluru, a fresh controversy has emerged—not on the field, but inside the Vidhana Soudha. A demand by Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar for VIP IPL tickets has triggered a political debate across the state.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Kashappanavar argued that elected representatives should not be expected to stand in queues like common citizens to purchase tickets. He demanded that at least five VIP tickets be allotted to each MLA, stating that public representatives deserve due respect and better access.

He also criticized the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), alleging that despite receiving government support, it fails to extend basic courtesies to legislators. He further claimed that online ticket sales lack transparency and encourage black-market activities. The demand found support from Opposition leaders, including R. Ashoka. However, the proposal drew sharp criticism from Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who termed the demand as “entitlement” and reflective of misplaced priorities. He questioned why MLAs should receive free tickets when ordinary citizens pay for them, adding that such demands undermine democratic values and the dignity of public office. Surya also remarked that raising such issues in the Assembly diverts attention from more pressing concerns of the state.

“The MLA’s statement exposes their priorities. At a time when real issues need attention, demanding free IPL tickets shows a feudal mindset,” he said, asserting that public representatives should not consider themselves above the people they serve.

Amid the criticism, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar came out in support of the MLAs. He stated that legislators are part of the governance system and there is nothing wrong in their request for tickets. Shivakumar assured that he would discuss the matter with KSCA officials and explore a solution. Responding to Surya’s remarks, he countered that the MP should first advise members of his own party.

The issue has also reached the Speaker’s office, with Assembly Speaker UT Khader reportedly directing the government to look into the possibility of facilitating VIP ticket allocation for MLAs.

The controversy has sparked a wider public debate on privilege, accountability, and the expectations from elected representatives in a democratic society, with many questioning whether such demands align with the principles of equality and public service.