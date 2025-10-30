MRPL bags fourth consecutive national innovation award for refining technology

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), an ONGC subsidiary, has once again reaffirmed its leadership in research and innovation by winning the 2024-25 Innovation Award for Best R&D in Refining Technology at the 28th Energy Technology Meet (ETM 2025) in Hyderabad.

The recognition, conferred by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, marks MRPL’s fourth successive win and celebrates its pioneering work in indigenous technology. The company’s award-winning innovation, “Gradual Olefins and Aromatic Technology (GOAT),” is an advanced Crude-to-Chemicals process developed by MRPL’s Innovation Centre. GOAT enables the direct conversion of crude oil into high-value petrochemicals, enhancing energy efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint of refining operations.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri presented the award in the presence of Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain. Receiving the award on behalf of MRPL were Director (Refinery) Nandakumar V. Pillai and Innovation Centre team members Karthick R. and S. Nirmal Ganesh.

“MRPL has consistently stayed ahead of its time in adopting advanced technologies,” said Pillai. “Our Innovation Centre is not only developing but also implementing breakthrough solutions that many in the industry aspire to achieve. This fourth consecutive national award is a tribute to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence.”

The three-day ETM 2025, organised by the Centre for High Technology, focused on sustainable refining and India’s transition towards green energy under the theme “Green Energy Horizons: Advancing Sustainable Refining & Energy Innovation.”