Mrs India-Karnataka auditions from May 5

Bengaluru: The sixth grand edition of Mrs India-Karnataka 2022 will kickstart from May 5 with auditions at KydzAdda, Bannerghata road.

The special attraction in this year's audition is the unveiling of the crowns by our special artist judges - Sunetra Pandit , Namitha Rao, and Kajol Bhatia (who represented India and won classic Mrs Asia International most charming title in 2018). The qualifiers from the audition will move on to the state finals to be held at Royal Orchid resort, Yelahanka Bengaluru on August 8 and 9 with the grand finale slated for August 10.

Mrs India Karnataka is not just a pageant but a true experience. Initiated by Pratibha Saunshimath, the first south Indian to win the coveted Mrs India crown and the first Kannadiga married women to hold international beauty titles like Classic Mrs Asia-International Photogenic 2015. Since 2016, Mrs India Karnataka has become a brand which many married women aspire to win.

Women participants need to report at the venue by 9 am in full red dress with style and heels of their choice. They need to be prepared to deliver their introduction in 20 seconds and be prepared to answer a few simple questions to just test their presence of mind.

"Our tagline says-age is just a number and changing lives. This is the only pageant where women in the age group of 60 participate. Mrs India-Karnataka has been considered the first pageant for married women that women not only across the state but Kannadigas staying across the world have participated. In fact, this is not just an onstage fashion walk that determines a winner. Instead, it is a steady watch of women's personality over a couple of months, where the participants are given tiny tasks to perform, come up with creative videos, punctuality and creativity is monitored," Saunshimath said.

The state finale will be a three-day event where contestants participate in at least six to eight different costumes according to themes given. Each costume round has a photoshoot and videos. The judges from different walks of life watch and judge them. In fact, 2021 finals marked the first ever debut of pyjama themed fun photo shoots, one of its kind in any beauty pageant. There were photoshoots and videos playing sports both popular western and our authentically Indian games like Gilli danda, kho kho and lagori etc.