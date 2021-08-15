MUDA approves drinking water project to 1 lakh houses

Mysuru: The Mysore Urban Development authority (MUDA) has approved drinking water project to provide potable water to one lakh houses situated in the outskirts of city from river sources. Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, MUDA president H V Rajiv said that it has also decided to conduct feasibility test for Metro neo and Metro light transport system.

He said that the MUDA has decided to write to State Government to sanction Rs 70 crores to give Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board (KUWSSB) to supply drinking water to private layouts approved by MUDA.

He said MUDA is receiving 60 MLD of water from Bidaragodu project which has a capacity to supply 180 MLD. He said money will be given to Kembalu water purification unit expansion to provide drinking water to one lakh houses in the outskirts of the city. MUDA meeting approved for registration of proposed group houses in Sathagally, Andolana circle, and Vijaya nagara. He said it was decided that the registration fees for single bed room house is Rs 1,000, two bed room house Rs 2,000 and three bed room house Rs 5,000.

The cost of single bedroom house is Rs 14.83 lakhs, for two bed room house Rs 29.50 lakhs to 33.80 lakhs. He said Indian housing federation will conduct the survey for housing demand through online and offline and MUDA is thinking to transfer ownership rights through online, to maintain parks in layouts in association with pro people organisations.