Muslim Students In Karnataka Asked State Government To Enable Them To Give Exams While Wearing Hijab

A muslim girl student on Thursday who had petitioned the Karnataka High Court to lift the state's ban on hijabs in classrooms asked to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to enable a group of students to take the second pre-university examinations, which begin on April 22, wearing headscarves.



She explained in a tweet to the CM that they still have an opportunity to prevent their future from being shattered. They have the option of allowing them to take tests while wearing hijab. She requested the authorities to think about it. She remarked that the country's future is in their hands.



Aliya Assadi, one of the six petitioners who initiated the protest, said she would write exams only if they were permitted to wear headscarves after the High Court judgement last month upholding the state government's decision not to allow hijabs in classrooms.

She stated that we were permitted to take examinations, they must also permit us to do so while wearing hijab. They will not attend courses if this is not the case. They will not attend college without wearing hijab.

Meanwhile, undermining the petitions, the Karnataka High Court ruled in its order that wearing a headscarf is not an essential religious practise of Islam and that a uniform regulation should be followed in educational institutions. Despite the fact that many Muslim girl students attended schools and took exams without wearing hijabs, 40 girls from Udupi had skipped the first pre-university exam.

The petitioners also appealed the High Court's decision to the Supreme Court, but their request for an expedited hearing before the exams was denied.