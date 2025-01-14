Mysore division railway stations to be upgraded at a cost of rs 360 crores

Mysuru : In a significant boost for railway development in the region, the upcoming budget is expected to allocate additional funds for the much-anticipated upgrade of the Mysore railway station and improvements to other stations within the division. This initiative aligns with the country’s major railway station development plan, aimed at enhancing basic facilities across the network.

For the fiscal year 2023-24, the South Western Railwayhas earmarked Rs 1,125 crore for a new railway line in the Mysore division, along with approximately Rs 740 crore set aside for various other works. Out of the total budget of Rs 9,200 crore allocated to the South Western Railway, a notable 33% will benefit the Mysore division. With V. Somanna, a local representative, now serving as Railway Minister, additional funding for station upgrades and enhanced transportation services is anticipated.

Mysore railway station, renowned as one of the oldest stations built during royal times and currently serving about 55,000 passengers daily, is slated for a major upgrade. An estimated Rs 360 crore has been allocated for its development, which includes the construction of three new platforms, utilizing adjacent railway quarters and stadium facilities, and a new third entrance gate. In the previous budget, only Rs 2 crore was allocated, underscoring the significant increase in funding hopes for this crucial infrastructure project.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Project, 15 stations in the Mysore division are also set to see enhancements, with an investment of Rs 8 to 10 crore for each station. Stations in Chamarajanagar,Sakleshpur, Subramanya, Tiptur, Arasikere, Talaguppa, Harihar, Ranebennur, Chitradurga, Bantwal, Hassan, Sagar, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Davangere are among those being upgraded, with the total investment nearing Rs 150 crore.

Despite the promising developments, the increasing number of trains has led to operational challenges, particularly a ‘bottleneck’ effect for trains traveling between Mysore and Bangalore. As station capacity has not expanded to accommodate the rising volume of service, travel times have drastically increased, extending the 137 km journey from two and a half hours to nearly four hours. This is causing significant inconvenience to thousands of daily commuters.

Additionally, concerns have been raised regarding the 61 km railway line between Mysore and Chamarajanagar, which is 90% complete but remains stalled due to unresolved safety issues related to railway electrification near Mandakalli Airport. Passengers are urging authorities to allocate funds in the budget for alternative routes to expedite the project’s completion.

There are also calls for new train services on the Mysore-Pune-Mumbai route and from Chamarajanagar to Bidar via Mysore, Hassan, Chitradurga, and Bellary. While daily services from Mysore to Chennai, Hyderabad, and Trivandrum operate efficiently, the lack of direct trains to Pune and Bidar has led to demands for new services.

As Mysore’s railway infrastructure prepares for a transformative upgrade, expectations are high for the upcoming budget. According to Girish, the Public Relations Officer, proposals from various departments focusing on infrastructure improvements are likely to be prioritized for consideration in light of the pressing needs of commuters and the enhancement ofrailway services in the region.