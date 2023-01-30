Mysuru: Calf killed by stray dogs, captured on CCTV footage

Mysuru: An incident in which a cow's calf was attacked by stray dogs took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. Initially, it was suspected that a leopard had attacked. Later, when the CCTV was checked, it was revealed that it was an attack by stray dogs.

A calf lying on the side of the road died at 4 am on Sunday near I Block of Ramakrishna Nagar, Mysore.

The people who came to know the matter suspected that the leopard had attacked and killed the calf. The forest officers who came to the spot after knowing this, inspected the place where the calf was dead and the place where the calf was dragged from the top of the road. When the footprints of the animals were examined at the spot, they confirmed that they were not the footprints of a leopard.

After checking the nearby CCTV footage, it came to light that the calf was surrounded by stray dogs, dragged and bitten to death. The death of calf created panic among residents as the news spread as leopard killed calf. The residents heaved sigh of relief after hearing the news that the calf was attacked not by a leopard but by a group of stray dogs.

"In some parts of Mysuru city, calves are left with cows. Some cows do not take them home, so the calves sleep on the roadside. Then stray dogs attack," said Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr Basavaraju . Also, there is a park and a small forest area in this part of Ramakrishna Nagar. So he appealed to people to be careful as a leopard may also come, he warned.