Mysuru: Dasara cultural events from October 10

Mysuru: Dasara cultural events will begin at 6 am on October 10 in front of the Mysuru Palace. Hundreds of artists are set to enthral audience.

The Dasara will begin on October 7 at Chamundi Hills. Various cultural programmes will be organised in front of the Palace every day from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm from October 7 to October 13. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will flag off cultural programmes.

On October 11, police band will be held.

Week-long cultural programmes will also be held in front of Shreekanteshwara temple in Nanjanagudu. The organisers ruled out playing film songs during the cultural events.

