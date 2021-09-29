Mysuru: Dasara cultural events from October 10
Highlights
Dasara cultural events will begin at 6 am on October 10 in front of the Mysuru Palace. Hundreds of artists are set to enthral audience.
The Dasara will begin on October 7 at Chamundi Hills. Various cultural programmes will be organised in front of the Palace every day from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm from October 7 to October 13. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will flag off cultural programmes.
On October 11, police band will be held.
Week-long cultural programmes will also be held in front of Shreekanteshwara temple in Nanjanagudu. The organisers ruled out playing film songs during the cultural events.
