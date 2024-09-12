Mysuru: Government constructs hospital, does not appoint doctors

Mysuru: The Mother and Child Hospital, constructed near Arundhati Nagar, Talakadu, has fallen into disrepair, despite being completed over three years ago. Built under the NABARD 23 scheme at a cost of ₹7.85 crore, the hospital was completed in 2018 but has remained largely unused. The two-acre facility was intended to serve the local population, offering healthcare services for women and children, yet it now sits abandoned, overgrown with weeds.

The hospital was briefly used as a care centre during the COVID-19 pandemic but has since become neglected. Without adequate staffing, the facility has been of no use to the villagers, who continue to rely on taluk or district hospitals for childbirth and paediatric care. The government initially provided this state-of-the-art hospital at the Hobli Centre to alleviate this burden, but the lack of medical personnel has rendered the hospital ineffective.

The facility boasts modern infrastructure, including three residential buildings for doctors, nurses, and Group D employees. The premises are equipped with an outpatient department, senior citizen treatment room, x-ray and ultrasound units, a drug store, laboratory, blood transfusion centre, and several residential quarters for medical staff. A tube well system, generator, and other essential amenities have also been installed.

Despite the advanced infrastructure, the absence of doctors and specialists has left the building underutilized. Villagers are calling on local leaders, including MLA and District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, to expedite the assignment of medical personnel and open the hospital to the public.

The Community Health Centre near Talakadu’s main circle currently offers a 30-bed facility and provides decent services. However, the new hospital, once functional, is expected to significantly enhance healthcare in the region.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer P.C. Kumaraswamy has assured that steps are being taken to operationalize the Mother and Child Hospital soon. Nursing staff have already been appointed, and the recruitment of specialist doctors is underway. Locals are hopeful that the long-awaited hospital will soon be dedicated to public service.