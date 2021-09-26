Mysuru hotel owners body not to support Bharat bandh

Mysuru: Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association will not be supporting the all-India bandh against the farm laws on Monday, said association president C Narayana Gowda here on Saturday.



In his media release, he said, "Farmers are the backbone of the country. We buy vegetables, fruits and milk from farmers. Four months' curfew during the first wave and three months' curfew during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, we went through enough problems. The hotel industry has taken the beating. We are yet to recover from the losses. We have employed around 25,000 workers."

He said, "The hotel industry comes under essential services. We are trying to recover the losses incurred during the lockdown period. Given this scenario, I don't think we can support the bandh call. Our working president Chandrashekar Hebbar and other office-bearers are of the opinion that time is not ripe for supporting the bandh."