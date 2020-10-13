Mysuru: Nurse who helped build Covid facility from scratches

Mysuru: Health department nursing officer and in-charge matron of Mysuru district Covid hospital Pudiyaneravana M Rukmini Janish Kumar is another of three corona warriors of health department chosen for felicitation during the inaugural ceremony of Dasara. The hospital has so far treated more than 5,000 coronavirus positive patients.

"While I was serving at the epidemic diseases (ED) hospital, I made the ground work to set up a new district hospital for providing treatment to Covid patients. I arranged 10 beds as early as in February when the virus broke out in Wuhan in China on the directions of the then Mysuru deputy commissioner Abhiram G Shankar." The hospital is now the full-fledged district Covid facility with 250 beds and Rukmini has been its backbone. While she was the only one at the hospital till 30 March, now there are 47 nurses serving the patients.

"I keep a physical distance at home to ensure safety of my husband Janish Kumar, a revenue department employee, and daughters 13-year-old Shreya, 11-year-old Moulya," she said. State recognition for her services has brough cheers to her family.

Born in Maragodu village in Madikeri taluk in Kodagu, she has done diploma and B Sc Nursing.

"I stay at ED hospital staff quarters and rush to serve patients 24x7 whenever I get a call. I am thankful to district surgeon Dr Rajeswari Devi, in-charge of the Covid hospital, and district health officer Dr Venkatesh for their support," Ms Rukmini said.