Narendra Modi mentions State poet in ‘Mann ki Baat’

Chamarajanagara: As part of India's Independence Amrit Mahotsav, the union Cultural Ministry organised a 'Pen a Lori' ( Jogula song competition ) in which Chamaranajanaga poet B M Manjunath won first prize of Rs six lakhs. Manjunath was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

At the Mann Ki Baatprogramme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned this issue, "In the Jogula song competition, B.M. Manjunath of Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka has won the first prize. Malagu Kanda poem written by him is admired by people. This jogula song was inspired by the jogulas sung by his mother and grandmother. If you hear this, you will also be happy," said Modi. Then four lines of this jogula are heard.

In February 2022, Union Ministry of Culture, had invited applicants to participate in Rangoli , Patriotic Song and Jogula Song Composition Competitions through the online portal amritmahotsav.nic.in as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Manjunath composed a Jogula song titled Malagu Kanda and sent it online. The competition was held in three stages. First, the three selected at the district level were selected for the state level, and the three selected at the state level were selected for the national level. In the district level Channabasappa was the first, B.M. Manjunath secured second and V.N. Puneeth Kumar secured third places. From Karnataka state level to national level B.M. Manjunath stood first, Disha S Nair stood second and S Saraswati was selected.

At the national level, B.M. Manjunath of Chamarajanagar district stood first, Dinesh Gowala of Assam stood second, Sheetal Ramesh of Dadra Nagar Haveli stood third, Sishirakumar of Odisha stood fourth and Thingujam Diana of Manipur stood fifth. Manjunath won rs 6 lakh cash prize , the other winners secured 5,4,3, and two lakh prizes.

BM Manjunath of Balagunase village of Kollegala taluk of the district spoke to reporters about the Prime Minister's mention of his name in Mann Ki Baat and said, "It was an unforgettable moment of my life. He said that it was worthwhile to be born in the land of Manteswami. I did not think that I will be selected for such a huge cash prize. I thought that I could be selected for the district level. He said that he was proud to have been selected for the national level and won first place. B M Manjunath has brought out poetry collection 'ChittaChittara hoovu' and play book Shapa.