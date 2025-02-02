Live
Just In
Naxal operative surrenders after being underground for 15 YRS
Ravindra presents himself at Chikkamagaluru SP office
Chikkamagaluru: Ravindra, a Naxal operative wanted in multiple cases, surrendered to Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Dr. Vikram Amathe on Saturday. His surrender marks the culmination of efforts led by the Citizens Forum for Peace and the Naxal Surrender Committee, who facilitated discussions encour-aging him to return to the mainstream.
Hailing from Sringeri taluk, Ravindra had been evading authorities for nearly 15 years. He had reportedly been implicated in 14 cases across Chikkamaga-luru district. His surrender follows the recent decision of six other Naxals to give themselves up. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier wel-comed their decision on January 8, after which they were placed in judicial cus-tody.
Although Ravindra was initially part of this group, he remained untraceable until the Citizens Forum for Peace managed to re-establish contact. Members of the forum confirmed that persistent dialogue and peace efforts convinced him to surrender.
Accompanied by representatives of the Citizens Forum for Peace, Ravindra formally presented himself at the SP office, bringing
an end to his long period
in hiding. His surrender is seen as another step forward in ongoing efforts to rehabilitate former Naxals and integrate them into mainstream society.