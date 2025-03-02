Neelamma’s unique journey of service

Mysuru: For the past 30 years, Neelamma has dedicated her life to the sombre but essential task of digging graves in the local cemetery. At 70 years old, this remarkable woman has attended to over 5,000 deceased individuals, providing them with a final resting place and a sense of dignity in death. For Neelamma, living a life free from burden is paramount, and her work exemplifies this deeply held belief.

Residing in the Veerashaiva Rudrabhoomi cemetery at Vidyaranyapura in Mysuru, Neelamma began her work after the passing of her husband, who was also engaged in the labour of grave-digging. Originally from Santhe Saraguru, she moved to Mysuru after marrying her husband in 1975. Tragically, he passed away from a heart attack in 2005, leaving Neelamma to care for their two small children.

Faced with the overwhelming responsibility of raising her children alone, Neelamma contemplated extreme measures, including the thought of suicide. However, she resolutely decided against it, choosing instead to continue living next to her husband’s grave, thus carrying on the work he had done. She has since taken on the mantle of digging graves herself, which she has been performing with unwavering commitment since that time.

In an interview with The Hans India Neelamma shared her experience with humility and pride. “To dig a grave that is 3 feet deep and 3 feet wide, along with a burial pit within, takes about three hours,” she explained. Initially, she charged ₹150 for each grave; now, her fee has increased to ₹1,500. However, she emphasizes that money is not her primary motivation. “I charge only if it comes from the heart,” she remarked.

Neelamma lives in a modest home within the cemetery, citing a lack of funds for renting a house elsewhere. “To me, this cemetery feels like a temple,” she said, refuting the notion that it is a place of bad omens. The cemetery spans about four acres and is home to various wildlife, including snakes and peacocks, with whom she cohabitates alongside her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

“Up until now, I have prepared over 5,000 bodies for burial. I am 70 years old, and what others say doesn’t bother me. I work so that I can live. I am content living with my son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. I will continue this work until the day I die. We moved here in 1995, and after my husband passed away in 2005, I had the challenge of raising my children and making ends meet,” she said.

Neelamma’s story took a darker turn when she once attempted suicide, believing there was nothing left to achieve in life. However, she soon realized that living and making a difference was more important. “I have two sons; one works in Bengaluru, and the other helps me here. Together, we have decided to donate our bodies to the Mysore Medical College. I had no understanding of this beforehand, but I find it fulfilling. I see myself as blessed. My wish is to live a life that is not a burden to anyone. We should not harbor hatred against anyone; all is by God’s

will,” she expressed.

Her heartfelt conviction underscores her desire to lead a purposeful life that contributes positively to society while instilling valuable lessons in her children. “I want my grandchildren to have an education, and I dream of providing them with a home,” she appealed to the government.