NEP will strengthen regional languages: Ashwath Narayan

Mangaluru: The implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) will further strengthen Indian languages, including Kannada, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the University of Mangaluru, Narayan said that the policy is intended to create well-rounded personalities.

"There will be no threat to Kannada or any other regional language with the implementation of NEP. Learning of Kannada for two years at degree level will be made mandatory. Besides, an opportunity will also be given to select a language as an open elective," Narayan said.

"To facilitate the implementation of NEP, helplines have been set up at the state and university levels. Further, 10,000 teaching faculty will be trained and workshops, seminars, interactions, etc. will be conducted," he added.

Narayan, who also inaugurated a one-day seminar on NEP-2020, said that NEP aspires that colleges should come out of the present affiliation system and each institution should grow as such to be able to award a degree on its own.