Nitin Gadkari to inspect BM Expressway today

Mysuru: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will inspect the Bangalore-Mysore (BM) Expressway on January 5, and there is also a plan to land a helicopter on the new highway itself. Thus, the highway authority is thinking of restricting the entry of autos, tractors, bullock carts and bikes with a capacity of less than 200 cc on the expressway. Such vehicles have to move on the service road only.

A six- feet long wire fence has been placed on the left and right side of the expressway. This will prevent cattle from entering the road and accidents will also be reduced. There are some doubts about the Expressway. Elevated corridor spine and wing segment technology has been used in the elevated corridors, so that the vehicles will not shake too much.

Overall, the new Bangalore-Mysore highway will be inaugurated in a few months, and in this regard, the Transport Minister has visited and inspected it. Many innovative types of technology have been used in highway work. Every two km. there will be a CCTV camera surveillance. Every 5 km. will get a closed u turn.

The new highway will avoid traffic congestion and the travel time between these cities is now quite short due to the bypasses. Ultimately the total journey time is expected to come down to an average of 90 minutes. A two-lane service road is also being constructed on its left and right. Now it takes at least 3-4 hours to travel from Bangalore to Mysuru.

Santosh Babu K, Ramnagar SP said that tight security is also being provided by the police department during Nitin Gadkari's visit. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Bangalore-Mysore ten-lane highway by the end of February or March.

Bypass and bridge construction works are currently underway. Six out of ten lanes are reserved for Expressway. In this, three lanes each towards Bangalore-Mysore are reserved. Already the bypass road is open for traffic and vehicles are plying. 62 km from Nidaghatta to Mysore Manipal Hospital Junction

The work was done in two phases, in the first phase, 56.2 km from Nice Road Junction in Bangalore to Nidaghatta in Maddur Taluk was completed. The work on the long ten-lane highway is almost complete. It is said that this highway will be a booster for the development of Bangalore-Mysore corridor, which has many features including the construction of a helipad. long awaited Bangalore-Mysore highway ten-lane work has reached its final stage, passengers can reach from Mysore to Bangalore and from Bangalore to Mysore without much traffic annoyance. After the aerial survey, the helicopter will land at Ramanagara, about 20 km from there. The distance minister will drive the car and observe the road quality.

Gadkari will also drive on the Bangalore-Mysore highway. Earlier also he drove his car in express way in northern state which had drawn attention of viewers. Two helipads are already being constructed on the express highway near Kempegowdanadoddy village in Ramanagara taluk. Gadkari will land in a helicopter on the ten-lane bypass road being constructed between Ramanagara and Channapatna. In the wake of the minister's visit .The police officers inspected the place and identified two places for landing the helicopter.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is now being widened from four lanes to ten lanes. The works of the first phase have reached the final stage and the work of the second phase is under progress. . The highway connecting the two cities will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in a few months. In this regard, the Union Transport Minister will also visit and conduct an inspection. The highway has been constructed at a cost of Rs 8454 crore rupees.