‘No cooperation from Maharashtra in Chorla Ghat robbery probe’

Belagavi: The District In-charge Minister Satish Jarakiholi on Monday said the Karnataka Police are not receiving adequate cooperation from Maharashtra authorities in the investigation into the alleged Rs 400-crore robbery reported from the Chorla Ghat region.

Speaking to reporters after attending the 77th Republic Day celebrations, Jarakiholi said the Superintendent of Police had already written to Maharashtra officials and a Karnataka police team had also visited the neighbouring State. “Our SP has written to Maharashtra and our team has gone there. But Maharashtra Police are not sharing proper information. If they give us information, we will do our job,” he said.

Referring to the incident, which reportedly occurred on October 16, Jarakiholi said the matter came to light only recently. He pointed out that Chorla Ghat is a tri-junction bordering Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa, making jurisdiction a key issue. “First, it has to be established which State the incident actually took place in. Our police have no direct connection to it. They are saying their people are involved, but we do not know how true that is,” he said.

Reacting to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s allegation that the seized money belonged to the Congress party, Jarakiholi dismissed the claim. “Who counted that money? There is no Congress or BJP question here. People from all parties exist everywhere. Even now, it is not clear where exactly the incident happened,” he said. The minister also outlined several development projects underway in Belagavi district, including Rs 75 crore for a new Deputy Commissioner’s office, Rs 70 crore for a city flyover, Rs 10 crore for a press club building and Rs 35 crore for the Hudali railway overbridge. He said Rs 30 crore had been spent on works over the past three years and another Rs 20 crore would be released soon.

Jarakiholi said nearly 48 projects were pending when the government came to power, of which only seven or eight remain incomplete. “Three of them are stuck in court. We will complete 100 per cent of the works by March 30,” he said.