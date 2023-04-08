No politics about Amul: CM Bommai

BENGALURU: The Nandini will become a number one brand in the country but there must not be any politics regarding Amul, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He told reporters here on Saturday that the Nandini products are sold in other states and all steps will be taken to overtake Amul in the competitive market.

The CM Bommai said a meeting will be held today under the chairmanship of BJP National President J P Nadda to discuss the candidates for the coming Assembly polls. The BJP Parliamentary Board meeting will place at 5 pm where all the 224 Assembly seats will be discussed. A few MLCs and MPs are also seeking the tickets to contest in the May 10 Assembly polls and even will also be discussed in the meeting. The list of candidates will be released after the meeting.

Replying to a question on the confusion in the distribution of tickets in the Congress Party, the CM said "We have faith in our strength and this will be a plus point for us".

On actor Sudeep supporting the BJP, he said the Congress Party had invited the film stars in the election campaign. Did Ambareesh not campaign for BJP and become MLA? "We were aware of the consequences even before Sudip decided to extend the support to the BJP. Naturally, the Congress leaders are shaking for the actor's support to the saffron party".

On denial of tickets to the sitting MLAs, Bommai said it would be known only during discussion in the meeting.