No question of hiding Covid numbers: Minister Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday all factual data on Covid-19 is being made public.

"There is no question of hiding numbers and the government has no such intention nor is it possible to hide any details," he said. "We are not hiding any statistics regarding COVID-19.All opposition leaders are welcome to give their valuable suggestions for controlling Covid.They can also figure out any flaws in the system," Sudhakar said.

He said the Chief Minister may call an all party meeting to discuss the issue. "We are free to discuss anything in this regard," he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

He said the Manipal institute alone had 704 cases and it has been sealed. Stringent measures were being taken to curb spreading. Maharashtra reported 35,000 cases yesterday while over 2,000 were recorded here.People should follow guidelines and youngsters should voluntarily take the elderly at home for vaccination, the minister said.

Stating that the technical advisory committee on COVID-19 has suggested several precautionary measures, Sudhakar said the Chief Minister will take a decision in this regard. "It is difficult to restrict any activity, but keeping in view the spread of infection, adequate measures will be initiated," he said.



The Health department has submitted a representation to the Election Commission on safe conduct of by-elections amidst the second wave, the minister added. Bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, and Basavakalyan and Maski assembly segments will be held on April 17.