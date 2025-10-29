Nobel laureates to converge at IISc

Bengaluru: Nobel Prize laureates and eminent global thinkers will convene at the JN Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, on November 3 to deliberate on how creativity, scientific discovery, and investment in youth can shape a more inclusive and sustainable future.

The event will feature Nobel laureates David MacMillan (Chemistry, 2021) and James Robinson (Economic Sciences, 2024), along with leading experts Tolullah Oni, Gagandeep Kang, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, and Kush Parmar.

Discussions will explore themes such as the origins of prosperity, the evolution of urban ecosystems, global health innovations, and transformative scientific frontiers.

Organised as part of a broader initiative to link knowledge with societal impact, the session will conclude with a panel on megatrends shaping the coming decade. The program will also include cultural performances by Dr. L. Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurthy, celebrating India’s fusion of intellect and art.