Old guard bats for Sonia, 'young' guns for Rahul

Bengaluru: Hours after Sonia Gandhi decided to step down as leader of the Congress Party on Monday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leaders reposed confidence and faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and urged him to take charge as AICC president in the larger interest of the party.

The Karnataka Congress leaders were taken aback by Sonia Gandhi's decision to step down as chief of the Congress Party. Senior Congress leaders in the state right from Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjuna Kharge, H K Patil and S R Patil and several other leaders reposed their faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and urged her to lead the party from the front.

However, young Congress leaders including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and incumbent KPCC president D K Shivakumar reposed faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. They urged Sonia Gandhi to prevail upon Rahul to take the guard.

Former chief minister and Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah dashed off a letter to Sonia Gandhi requesting her to continue as AICC president. "In this difficult time, it is the need of the hour for a formidable opposition like the Indian National Congress to protect the principles enshrined in the Constitution and be the voice of the nation. We, as a party, should be united to be effective in our relentless fight to make our country better", Siddaramaiah stated.

In the letter, Siddaramaiah stated that it was the view of the party leadership, supporters and party workers in the state that members of Gandhi family should lead the party. "I humbly request you to continue as the president of All India Congress Committee, and if you feel that your health may not permit for full-fledged dedication, I urge you to convince Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party," Siddaramaiah wrote.

Further, Siddaramaiah stated that Sonia Gandhi has led the party victory in 2004 at a time when there was little confidence in the Congress Party. "You (Sonia Gandhi) sacrificed the position of Prime Minister even when you were the obvious choice. The party is in a similar situation today as it was in 1977 and 1998.

Not just the party, but our country is in crisis. India is under undeclared emergency and the democratic pillars are constantly attacked by the BJP," he wrote while hitting back at dissidents in the party for questioning the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. KPCC president D K Shivakumar appealed to Sonia Gandhi to continue to lead the party.

In a letter written to Sonia Gandhi, Shivakumar wrote, "I believe that it is only you and your family that can lead the party. Only you can lead us all. We know the sacrifices your family made. We know how painful it is to live in the midst of jibes and accusations. You stood behind the party in difficult times."

Further KPCC President pointed out that every true Congress party leader, more so Karnataka Congress leaders respects and accepts the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. "We all stand by you and we go by your decisions and directions. If you feel that it is time to pass on the mantle of leadership, you may do so by kindly persuading Rahulji to take up the leadership.

We as loyal and committed Congress workers will continue to be loyal to you and will be happy to be led by you," he wrote. Former KPCC working president SR. Patil also recalled the sacrifices made by the Gandhi family I urge member of Gandhi family should lead the party", he urged.