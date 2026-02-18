Paradise ‘Jashn-e-Haleem 2026’ foodfest

Bengaluru: Paradise’s ‘Jashn-e-Haleem 2026’ is back in town to treat the denizens of Bangalore with the most cherished Hyderabadi Haleem from the kitchen of Paradise – the most loved outlet for Hyderabadi cuisine. Following the overwhelmingly positive response of the previous year, Jashn-e-Haleem food fest is now live across all Paradise outlets for dine-in, takeaway, and online ordering on Swiggy and Zomato.

For decades, Paradise Haleem has been more than a dish — it has been a ritual that signals the start of the festive season in the city. Crafted using 29 carefully selected ingredients, premium ghee, and slow-cooked mutton, the Haleem continues to be prepared using time-honored methods that deliver the unmistakable depth, richness, and consistency that customers associate with the brand.