Passenger tries to open emergency door before flight’s take-off; FIR slapped in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A man was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to open the emergency door of a flight before take-off. However, he was later released on bail.

Karnataka Police said on Monday that the incident had taken place on the Nagpur-Bengaluru Indigo flight 6E 6803 late on Saturday night, when the flight crew was briefing passengers.

The accused passenger, identified as Swapnil Holey was seated next to the emergency exit door, and tried to open it.

Bengaluru police detained him following a complaint by the airline staff. Police have booked him under IPC Section 336 for endangering the lives of others. He was given bail later.

The airline staff had taken him to the Bengaluru Airport police station after the flight reached Bengaluru International Airport at midnight on Saturday.

The accused passenger had booked a ticket to Bangkok on October 1. Further investigation is on.