Live
- This when PM chases headlines: Congress on 246 medical colleges failing to meet 50% attendance
- NDA government in Bihar had taken decision to conduct caste survey: BJP’s Nikhil Anand
- Oppn misleading people will be rejected again: Naveen
- Tesla misses delivery target in Q3, on track to produce 1.8 mn vehicles
- Ileana posts adorable pic with son Koa Phoenix Dolan; says ‘2 months already’
- Kangana gives chilling warning to enemies of nation in ‘Tejas’ teaser
- Pakistan inflation spikes to 31.4% amid high fuel, energy prices
- Amaal Mallik on why ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ melodies continue to captivate listeners
- Yesteryear stars who came late to social media but caught up fast
- Malkajgiri DCC president resigns
Just In
Passenger tries to open emergency door before flight’s take-off; FIR slapped in Karnataka
A man was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to open the emergency door of a flight before take-off. However, he was later released on bail.
Bengaluru: A man was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to open the emergency door of a flight before take-off. However, he was later released on bail.
Karnataka Police said on Monday that the incident had taken place on the Nagpur-Bengaluru Indigo flight 6E 6803 late on Saturday night, when the flight crew was briefing passengers.
The accused passenger, identified as Swapnil Holey was seated next to the emergency exit door, and tried to open it.
Bengaluru police detained him following a complaint by the airline staff. Police have booked him under IPC Section 336 for endangering the lives of others. He was given bail later.
The airline staff had taken him to the Bengaluru Airport police station after the flight reached Bengaluru International Airport at midnight on Saturday.
The accused passenger had booked a ticket to Bangkok on October 1. Further investigation is on.