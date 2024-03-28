Police conduct search in Mysuru jail ahead of poll

Mysuru: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, law enforcement officials, led by the City Police Commissioner, Ramesh Bhanot orchestrated a surprise inspection at the Central Jail in Mysore to ensure security measures are in place and to prevent any potential disruptions during the electoral process.

During the meticulous inspection, conducted by a team of over 200 policemen, including City , DCP M. Muthuraj, and S. Jahnavi, various contraband items were uncovered within the prisoners’ barracks. Among the discoveries were SIM cards, cash, blades, and knives, raising concerns about potential illicit activities within the confines of the jail premises.

Explaining the purpose behind the operation, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh emphasized the importance of conducting fair and peaceful elections. He highlighted the need to safeguard against any attempts to manipulate the voting process, especially among inmates who may have connections outside the prison walls. The discovery of prohibited items underscores the significance of thorough security measures to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

The raid, which involved a comprehensive sweep of the jail premises, aimed to prevent inmates from engaging in illegal activities, including communicating with external parties to influence voting outcomes. With the electoral process underway, authorities remain vigilant to prevent the smuggling of contraband items and ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders.

The operation saw the participation of various law enforcement units, including ACPs, inspectors, sub-inspectors, along with specialized teams such as the dog squad and fingerprint experts. Their coordinated efforts exemplify the commitment of the Mysore district administration and law enforcement agencies to uphold the democratic process and ensure a peaceful electoral environment.