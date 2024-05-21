Rave party involving techies, Telugu actors busted in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a major crackdown, Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided a high-profile rave party early on Monday morning at G R Farmhouse near Electronic City. Acting on intelligence regarding possible drug abuse, the CCB team swooped in at 3 am, uncovering substantial quantities of narcotics and arresting key individuals involved in the event.

The party, involving techies and Telugu actors, was held in the G.M Farmhouse in the Singena Agrahara area near Electronics City, till the early hours.

The gathering, which extended well past legal hours, caught the attention of the anti-narcotics officials, prompting the raid.



Meanwhile, Telugu actress Hema refuted the reports in a section of media that she was at the party. She said she was at her farmhouse in Andhra Pradesh and “happily spending time. Upon inspection, the CCB officers found a significant stash of drugs, including MDMA and cocaine. The discovery highlighted the illegal nature of the party, which had been discreetly organised on the city’s outskirts.

One of the notable findings during the raid was the identification card of an Andhra Pradesh MLA, found in a luxury vehicle parked at the venue. This, along with the presence of several high-end cars, suggested the involvement of high-profile individuals and added a political dimension to the investigation.

In the aftermath of the raid, five individuals, including the party organiser and three alleged drug peddlers, were taken into custody. The seized drugs and the arrests have led to the registration of a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 268 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with public nuisance. According to police sources, the operation lasted over six hours. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams are thoroughly examining the site to gather more evidence. Further investigations are ongoing.