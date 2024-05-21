  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Rave party involving techies, Telugu actors busted in Bengaluru

Rave party involving techies, Telugu actors busted in Bengaluru
x
Highlights

The lavish party, organised by an event planner from Hyderabad, attracted over 100 attendees from Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru, some of whom were flown in specifically for the occasion

Bengaluru: In a major crackdown, Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided a high-profile rave party early on Monday morning at G R Farmhouse near Electronic City. Acting on intelligence regarding possible drug abuse, the CCB team swooped in at 3 am, uncovering substantial quantities of narcotics and arresting key individuals involved in the event.

The party, involving techies and Telugu actors, was held in the G.M Farmhouse in the Singena Agrahara area near Electronics City, till the early hours.

The gathering, which extended well past legal hours, caught the attention of the anti-narcotics officials, prompting the raid.

Meanwhile, Telugu actress Hema refuted the reports in a section of media that she was at the party. She said she was at her farmhouse in Andhra Pradesh and “happily spending time. Upon inspection, the CCB officers found a significant stash of drugs, including MDMA and cocaine. The discovery highlighted the illegal nature of the party, which had been discreetly organised on the city’s outskirts.

One of the notable findings during the raid was the identification card of an Andhra Pradesh MLA, found in a luxury vehicle parked at the venue. This, along with the presence of several high-end cars, suggested the involvement of high-profile individuals and added a political dimension to the investigation.

In the aftermath of the raid, five individuals, including the party organiser and three alleged drug peddlers, were taken into custody. The seized drugs and the arrests have led to the registration of a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 268 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with public nuisance. According to police sources, the operation lasted over six hours. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams are thoroughly examining the site to gather more evidence. Further investigations are ongoing.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X