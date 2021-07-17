REVA University to waive 100% tuition fee for students who lost parents to Covid

Bengaluru: REVA University, Bengaluru, has decided to waive 100 percent tuition fees for the academic year 2021-22 for students who lost their parents or breadwinners in the family to the pandemic.



According to the institution, this initiative is extended to students who apply to any of its 50-plus UG courses this academic year.

In a statement, P Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University, said, "The university was founded with a mission to give back to society and empower the youth, and this initiative is aligned with that. The pandemic has posed numerous challenges to educators and the student community, but it should not take away the right and opportunity of every child to be educated".

A preliminary government survey has revealed that 811 plus children in Karnataka have lost at least one parent to Covid-19 since March last year and 42 both parents. Five kids are aged below seven, while the rest are 10 to 18 years old. Twenty two have siblings.

The process of identifying such children will continue and the affected minors will be provided benefits under the chief minister's 'Bala Seva' scheme. The government has promised Rs 3,500 monthly cash assistance to the parent or guardian. So many NGOs support children belonging to low-income families across Karnataka who have lost a parent.

"Our fee waiver aims to mitigate the situation" Chancellor P Shyama Raju further added.