RFO suspended on charges of dereliction of duty

Hassan: A Range Forest Officer has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty. The PCCF R K Singh on Friday suspended Sakaleshpura RFO S L Shilpa after she found guilty of dereliction of duty.

It is said that Shilpa, who assumed office a few months ago, failed to control the staff of her office and investigate forest crime cases and failed to achieve progress. Also, it is said that the suspension was done because of the failure to control the animal-human conflict by coordinating with the public on the issue of forest, and in addition to this, there was a difference of opinion between the officers and the staff.

She has failed to perform the duties and responsibilities of the range Forest Officer without rectifying her work style even after receiving instructions and orders of her superiors, and has caused financial loss by failing to protect the government property, and there is a possibility of destroying additional evidence related to these duty lapses at the key position. It has been mentioned in the order that it is recommended to suspend her and take disciplinary action against her.

The danger of elephant attacks has increased in the state. As a result, Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy faced public outrage. The government is working to install a railway barricade fence to curb the menace of elephants. But the installation of barricades is progressing slowly.

People who are tired of elephant attacks are up in arms against the government and people's representatives.

Recently Mudigere MLA M. P Kumaraswamy was subjected to public outrage. After a woman was killed in an elephant attack, the local people turned against the MLA and attacked and tore his shirt. After increasing in number of cases the state government has constituted elephant task force in Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru , Kodagu and Hassan districts where wild elephant menace is high.

A total of 74 people have died in the state due to elephant attacks in the last three years. Especially in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts. In 2019-20, 29 farmers in the state fell victim to wild elephants while 23 died in 2020-21. 22 people died due to elephant attacks in 2021-22. The state government has distributed Rs 4.6 crore solatium for the 74 families.

The Kodagu district worst affected by wild elephant menace , which lost 27 people to wild elephant attacks since last three years. In 2019-20, 4 people died due to elephant attacks, , while in 2020-21, 7 people fell victim to wild elephants , while 10 people died in 2021-22. In the last six months of this financial year, about 7 people have been killed in elephant attacks in Kodagu.