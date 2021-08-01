RT-PCR must for travellers to Karnataka from Kerala,Maharashtra

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday announced that it was mandatory for travellers to the State from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR test, not older than 72 hours. The rule applies to all passengers arriving in the State by buses, trains, flights and private vehicles.

The announcement comes in the wake of high Covid-19 caseload from Kerala and Maharashtra. Previously, the State government had exempted those who had taken one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from carrying negative test report.

In a statement released by the State government, on Saturday, "The rule applies to travellers coming to the State by road, rail and flight. Persons arriving from Kerala & Maharashtra, should produce a negative RT-PCR certificate, that is not older than 72 hours irrespective of vaccination status. The above condition is mandatory for all the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal transport. This is applicable for all the flights originating from Kerala and Maharashtra."

Kerala has announced a two-day lockdown as federal authorities plan to send experts to fight the spread of infections in the country's leading Covid-19 hotspot. During the last four weeks, seven of Kerala's 14 districts reported an increasing trend in daily new infections, government data released earlier this week showed.

"Airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours. Railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates. For all the passengers travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure that they possess RT-PCR negative certificates," the statement further added.

According to the reports, the border check-posts will also intensify the vigilance and check negative RT-PCR reports before allowing commuters to travel into Karnataka.