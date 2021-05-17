RWAs on Kanakapura Road would provide patients with transportation and emergency services

In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, an umbrella organisation of over 60 resident welfare organisations in Kanakapura Road has agreed to assist its citizens. It will provide people with a free car to help them get to care, as well as resurrect the iconic ambulance service that was in place when the pandemic first broke out last year.

Abdul Aleem, president of 'Changemakers of Kanakapura Road' said that With the number of Covid cases on the rise, they wanted to assist their nearly 30,000 members for the help they can provide. Sathya Sai Tourist Service has arranged for an Innova car for us. The diesel and driver fees will be covered by our party. Aleem explained that when people use their own car to transport their Covid-positive family members, there is a significant chance that others may use it as well. He and his team will totally ensure safety norms for the patient. For instance the whole vehicle would be sanitized.

The group's iconic ambulance service, which was discontinued two months ago, will be restarted in a week.The vehicle provided by J K Ambulance costs us about Rs 2.4 lakh to maintain. They received Rs 60 per family last time for fuel and driver expenses, and they plan to do so again. They have three medical personnel on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and two ambulance drivers.

He also mentioned about the backup plan they had thought about which includes arrangements with their company so that if there's an urgent situation and this ambulance is already booked, another one can be dispatched.

In the past few weeks several incidents were witnessed where ambulance drivers were demanding a whopping amount for only storing the dead bodies and performing the funeral. In these times an initiative taken by the umbrella organisation is praiseworthy.