Samatva: Transforming govt schools for the better

Bengaluru: United Way Bengaluru (UWBe) in partnership with Continental, has launched an ambitious school adoption program at Karnataka Public School (KPS) in Anekal, with a ground-breaking ceremony marking the start of this significant initiative. The program, part of the government’s Samatva Initiative, is a multi-year commitment aimed at transforming government schools to improve infrastructure and educational quality for students across the state.

This project follows a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Karnataka, Continental, and UWBe. Established in 1947, KPS Anekal currently faces challenges in accommodating its growing student body and providing essential facilities such as labs and sports areas. This initiative targets critical improvements in infrastructure, such as classroom renovations and new constructions, ensuring that KPS Anekal, currently having a strength of 855 students and 30 teachers becomes a model of safe, accessible, and well-equipped education centre.

The transformation plan also includes the integration of advanced learning resources, such as STEM labs, digital classrooms, and computer labs, to enhance academic engagement and support students’ skill development. Improvements to WaSH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) facilities are also a key part of the program, ensuring students have access to clean and safe amenities. Additionally, sports facilities will be expanded, emphasizing holistic development and encouraging physical fitness.

SAMATVA, a flagship initiative by the Government of Karnataka, seeks to close resource gaps and create equal educational opportunities for all. Through this partnership, Continental and UWBe aim to support this vision, creating a nurturing environment where students can realize their full potential.

“We are thrilled to begin another impactful initiative in our ongoing partnership with Continental.

The association has driven real change and meaningful development at the grassroots. We are transforming Karnataka Public School into an inclusive place where

creativity, and personal growth can flourish, aligning with both community priorities and government goals” Rajesh Krishnan CEO of UWBc said.