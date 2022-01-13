Schools closed in Mysuru; minister for focus on online classes

Mysuru: As the district administration ordered closure of all schools from Wednesday following spike in Coronavirus cases, district minister S T Somashekar has asked the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, Zilla Panchayat CEO and education department officials to focus on online classes.



In his media release, he said, "Besides children's health, their education is also important. We will have to take all possible steps so that there is continuity." Last year, during the lockdown, students were taught through the Vidhyagama scheme. Online classes were held after supplying study material through WhatsApp. "This way, we can meet the demands of the students."

The minister said, "10th standard students have to face board examination and we need to concentrate on them more."