Serial Chain-Snatcher Nabbed, Gold Ornaments Worth ₹3.3 Lakh Recovered

Mangaluru: In a breakthrough in a series of chain-snatching cases targeting elderly women, police in Moodbidri, near Mangaluru, have arrested a 34-year-old man and recovered stolen gold jewellery valued at over ₹3.3 lakh.
The arrest follows an incident reported on March 31 in Beluvai village, where a 70-year-old woman named Indira was attacked in broad daylight. The assailant, riding a red TVS Apache motorcycle, forcibly snatched a gold karimani (mangalsutra) chain from her neck before fleeing the scene. A case was registered at the Moodbidri police station.
The accused, identified as Prashanth Salian alias Pachchu, a native of Kantavara village in Karkala taluk of Udupi district, was taken into custody and confessed to the crime during interrogation. He also admitted to a similar offence committed on December 2 last year, near Ambarish Cave in the same taluk, which is currently being investigated by the Karkala Rural Police.
Moodbidri police recovered the stolen gold mangalsutra, a portion of another gold chain, and the motorcycle bearing registration number KA 20 X 3393 that was used in both crimes. The total estimated value of the recovered property stands at ₹3.3 lakh.
Police officials said investigations are continuing to determine whether the accused was involved in any other incidents in the region. (eom)