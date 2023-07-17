Sexual assault on a boy ; SP ordered for probe

Davangere: A case of alleged sexual assault on a boy is creating sensation in the district. The sexual harassment of a boy by two boys in Channagiri is taking quite a turn. This incident took place in a high school of the taluk on July 13, and the boy's parents filed a complaint in the police station on 14th July.



Davanagere SP Dr K Arun said that the boy was sexually harassed by two boys in a high school of the taluk. A case has been registered in this regard. Three children have been sent to hospital for medical examination. He said that further action will be taken after receiving the report from there. A complaint has been registered in Channagiri police station about the sexual assault on the boy. However, A case has already been registered. Whether the incident is true or false, the truth will come out only after the investigation, he said. A team has been formed under the leadership of ASP Ramagonda Basargi in connection with this case. CCTV check is suggested. Investigation will reveal the truth. The SP said that the Channagiri MLA Basavaraj V Sivaganga held a protest in front of police station claiming the incident is false, despite informing the MLA about development.

He said the concerned sub inspector and circle inspector has been sent to compulsory leave till the investigation is over. There is also allegations against PSI and CPI. ASP Ramgonda Basaragi will investigate and give a report in the next three to four days. The SP said that they are on compulsory leave till the investigation report is submitted.

MLA Basavaraj V Sivaganga, alleged that . PSI Chandrasekhar and CPI Madhu of Channagiri Police Station, who are now on compulsory leave, have not responded properly when he visited station to enquire about the case. He alleged there is no truth in the case registered by them. He said fake cases are being filed against Congress workers for almost a month now. Our fight against their tyranny. MLAs said that our struggle will continue till the authorities concerned suspend erring the officials.