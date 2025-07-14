Shifting Threads: The Rise of Conscious Clothing in India

Bengaluru: In a country where textiles have historically been the cornerstone of identity and economy, the Indian fashion industry is undergoing a quiet but meaningful transformation. As fast fashion racks up environmental and ethical debt, a new wave of homegrown, conscious clothing brands is shifting the narrative, offering alternatives that are rooted, responsible, and real.

India’s fashion market is one of the largest globally, with rising disposable incomes and increased awareness fuelling interest in sustainable living. However, true conscious clothing, which integrates environmentally safe practices, indigenous crafts, fair labour, and long-term usability, is still nascent and largely boutique. The challenge lies in balancing aesthetics, accessibility, and authenticity.

One such brand breaking ground in the sector is Mayori Conscious Clothing – a Jaipur-born label redefining how Indian women experience sustainable fashion. Founded in 2016 by Vrinda Agrawal, Mayori marries Indian textile traditions with Japanese minimalism to offer clothing that feels as good as it looks. From handblock-printed kurtas to clamp-dyed co-ords, each piece is crafted in small batches using natural, anti-allergic fabrics suited to Indian climates.

But what sets Mayori apart isn’t just its materials, it’s the mindset. Vrinda's approach focuses on building garments that serve the wearer’s lifestyle, not dictate it. Designed for ease of movement, daily wear, and machine washing, Mayori garments are thoughtful in both form and function. They come with deep pockets, extra margins for alterations, and a promise of longevity that resists the ‘wear-once’ culture.

What also makes Mayori stand out is its production philosophy. The brand works closely with artisan communities, many of them women, ensuring fair wages, zero child labour, and ethical processes. With Japanese design consultant Sueyoshi San helping shape the aesthetic since its early days, Mayori has incorporated global standards of quality into a distinctly Indian narrative.

In Vrinda’s words, “We don’t inherit the earth, we share it, briefly. With Mayori, I set out to build something that respects that truth: a brand that treads lightly, gives back generously, and honours both nature and tradition with every thread.”

As the demand for conscious fashion grows, whether through boutique collaborations in Singapore and Dubai or evolving product categories like home and junior wear, Mayori stands at the forefront of a movement that’s as much about heritage as it is about the future.

Because in India, the thread has always mattered. Mayori just reminds us that it still does.