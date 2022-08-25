Sloth bear with tooth troubles receives specialised dental treatment

Bengaluru: If you thought dental problems and tooth extractions were only for humans, think again. Rescued sloth bears under the care of wildlife charity Wildlife SOS too undergo various endodontic procedures and dental health care.

Odum, a 22-year-old male bear residing at the NGO's Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre in Bengaluru, recently underwent an hour-long tooth extraction procedure to prevent further infection.

Odum is a rescued sloth bear residing at the Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre in Bengaluru, which is jointly run by Wildlife SOS and the Karnataka Forest Department. The otherwise active and playful 22-year-old bear was exhibiting signs of discomfort and the bear care staff noticed that he was eating less and had become less active.

Concerned for his well-being, the Wildlife SOS veterinary doctors conducted an X-ray examination which revealed that the bear's lower incisor was broken, causing him immense pain and discomfort. The veterinarians immediately proceeded to conduct a tooth extraction procedure following which Odum was prescribed painkillers for a duration of 5 days as part of his postoperative care. He was also kept on a semi-liquid diet of porridge for a few days after which he was back to a normal diet of porridge, eggs, fruits and dates.

Working in partnership with indigenous communities and the Government of India, Wildlife SOS was able to close the curtain on the 'dancing' bear practice in India in 2009. Having rescued 628 sloth bears from this barbaric practice, the organisation found these animals unfit for release into the wild as they suffered mutilation, severe physical and psychological trauma as well as chronic medical problems.

The exploitation of these bears included being subjected to the painful trauma of having their delicate muscles pierced by hot iron pokers and their teeth forcibly removed.

With the injuries mostly left untreated, dental infections, rotting teeth, painful abscesses and mouth ulcerations, and halitosis (foul breath) were common amongst these bears. The various dental problems resulted not only from their former mistreatment but also due to the wear and tear caused over the years.

Odum too was a victim of the 'dancing' bear trade and having been malnourished and poorly cared for as a cub, he suffered from stunted growth. In 2009, Wildlife SOS rescued him from a village in Karnataka and gave him a second chance at a kind and safe life at the Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre. Hollywood actor Julia Roberts, who was filming for 'Eat, Pray, Love' in India at the time, visited the centre and it was she who named him Odum.

The NGO's rescue centres are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment like Digital dental X-rays, a Dental suite, Thermal Imaging cameras, Operation Theatre etc. to carry out specialised veterinary care.

The co-founder and CEO Wildlife SOS, Kartick Satyanarayan said, "Over the years, our dedicated veterinarians have been able to provide expert care for our bears by carrying out root canal surgeries, tooth extractions and various endodontic (study and treatment of tooth-related diseases) procedures to treat bears living with abscesses, infections and broken teeth successfully."

The Wildlife SOS, Director- Research and Veterinary Operations, Dr Arun A Sha said, "As oral health is a reflection of body health, any decline in dental care can lead to fluctuations in dietary habits and social behaviours. Bacterial infections and permanent canine teeth damage are negative outcomes of declining oral health. It is reassuring to see that our efforts are making a positive difference in the lives of these bears."