South Western Railway Mysuru Division record 352 crore profit amid pandemic

Mysore: Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, South Western Railway's Mysore Division has transported 2.57 lakh tonnes of goods and 9.73 lakh passengers and earned a revenue of Rs 352.66 crore, said Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal.

Speaking after hoisting the tricolour at the city's Railway Sports Ground on Monday as part of the Independence Day celebrations he said that after the epidemic, the situation is returning to normal and the country is moving towards development. The Department is at the

forefront of this journey through its committed and dedicated workforce. The Mysore division is playing its own important role and giving impetus to development. Many steps have been taken to improve the travel experience for people. As per pre-Covid, all passenger train services have been resumed," he said.

'In the current year, the punctuality performance of Mysore Division is 99%. 391 additional coaches have been fitted for various trains to meet the high demand of passengers. With the installation of additional ticket counters and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines

(AVTMs), hassle-free ticket distribution to passengers has been possible," he said.

He said Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has awarded 'Eat Right Station' certification with 'Exemplary' (Five Star – 5 Star Rating) to Mysore Railway Station. On the occasion 435 saplings have been planted in the station premises to expand the green cover. He said that 600 kg capacity organic waste converter unit has been installed at Hassan, Araseekere, Davangere and Shimoga town stations. 257 people have been promoted in the current year. 57 people have been given financial upliftment. He said that the system has been improved by empowering the field officers of the department.He said that once the reconstruction of Mysore Yard and construction of Naganahalli Coaching Terminal is completed, the congestion at Mysore station will

be reduced and new trains including MEMU train from Naganahalli can beresumed', the official added.