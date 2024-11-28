Speculations about Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka gain momentum

Bengaluru: Speculations regarding the reshuffle of the Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet in the days ahead gained momentum in Karnataka with senior Minister Satish Jorkiholi on Wednesday stating that there are talks about such an exercise, but don’t know when it will take place.

His statement came a day after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, indicated the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle, noting that few ministers have been given a “message” about their term.

“There are talks that it will be done. Don’t know when it will be done, but there is news that some people will be changed, to change some portfolios. Such discussions are on, but I don’t know when...I have not asked for anything. It is left for the high command, whom they will give and how...” Jarkiholi, who is the PWD Minister said.

To a question about whether the reshuffle will be based on performance, he said, “Maybe... it may be they (leadership) are not satisfied with some, or they may continue with the existing ministers and not do the Cabinet rejig. Can’t say...there are also several seniors in our party.”

Asked about whether ministers will be ready to give up the post in case of a reshuffle, Jarkiholi said, “What the high command says is final....if the list comes from Delhi (leadership of Congress), there ends the story. One should vacate the house and go...Delhi is final.”

Speculations are rife about Cabinet reshuffle and evaluation of the performance of the ministers, ever since the Lok Sabha poll results. There has also been a demand from a section of MLAs, who are ministerial aspirants, to be inducted into the Cabinet.

Some have openly expressed their wish to become ministers. CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar’s Delhi visit is also adding to the speculations. While Siddaramaiah is leaving for the national capital tomorrow evening, Shivakumar is already there.

Home Minister G Parameshwara earlier in the day said, Cabinet reshuffle is the prerogative of the chief minister and he would take a decision in consultation with the state Congress president and the high command.

“I don’t know about it. Cabinet reshuffle is the chief minister’s prerogative. He will consult the Pradesh Congress Committee president and go about it. This has been the practice. I don’t know what decisions they make. It has to be done in consultation with the high command,” Parameshwara said in response to a question on Cabinet reshuffle.

To a question about Shivakumar’s statement, he said, “He (Shivakumar) is the party state president. I don’t know what messages he has sent (to some ministers).”

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in Shivamogga said there is no development for now regarding Cabinet reshuffle, but everyone should be prepared for it. Reacting to Shivakumar’s statement, he said,

“It is good if the reshuffle is done after two years as others should also get the opportunity. He might have said it with that intention. It is not that only we should continue (as ministers) and others shouldn’t come (to the post), so everyone should be prepared...”

Meanwhile, Jarkiholi, who is also seen as the contender for the KPCC president post, said party presidentship is not an easy job. It is a difficult task and a responsibility to handle.

“Everyone’s cooperation is required to handle the post, but there is no discussion about changing the president post for now....it is not an easy job. It is like standing on thorns, it is a difficult job,” he added. Shivakumar, who has completed four years as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), is currently on an extension in the post.