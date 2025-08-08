  • Menu
Star Suvarna to launch new serial 'Nee Iralu Joteyalli'

Star Suvarna to launch new serial ‘Nee Iralu Joteyalli’
Bengaluru : Star Suvarna, known for offering fresh and engaging content to its television audience, is all set to premiere a brand-new serial titled Nee Iralu Joteyalli. The show will go on air every night at 7 pm starting August 11.

Directed and produced by Dharani G. Ramesh the creative mind behind successful serials like Muddulakshi, Marali bandalu Seethe , and Marali Manasagide , this new serial promises a powerful blend of drama, family conflict, and emotional storytelling. The serial would be telecast at 7 pm from August 11 everyday.

