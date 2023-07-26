Stones Pelted on Vande Bharat Express in Ramanagara

Ramanagara: In an alarming recurrence, miscreants targeted the Vande Bharat Express once again as it journeyed from Mysuru to Chennai, with the incident taking place on the outskirts of Ramanagara town on Wednesday. According to reports, the train's window panes suffered damage due to the stone pelting, though an official statement from the Railways is yet to be released.

Following the incident, local authorities swiftly responded, dispatching the police to the scene for a thorough inquiry. A manhunt for the culprits responsible for this act of vandalism has been initiated.

This recent stone pelting episode marks the third such incident since the train's launch in November 2022. The previous attack, which occurred on July 8 at Vaderahalli in Ramanagara taluk, resulted in a case being registered at Mandya Railway Police Station.

In response to the growing concern over the stone pelting incidents on the Vande Bharat Express, the Railway Protection Force and Railway Police conducted an awareness programme in Ramanagara. Ironically, the awareness programme was being held on the same day that the incident took place.

The need for vigilance and stringent measures to prevent such incidents cannot be overstated. Besides the financial implications of repairing the damaged trains, the distress experienced by passengers during such attacks should not be underestimated.

Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, revealed disheartening figures in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, highlighting the toll stone pelting incidents have taken on the Indian Railways. Since 2019, these acts of vandalism have caused losses exceeding Rs. 55 lakh.

In response to this distressing situation, the authorities have undertaken resolute action, leading to the arrest of 151 individuals implicated in such attacks. Despite these unfortunate occurrences, the Minister reassured the public that there have been no reported incidents of passenger casualties, theft, or damage to passenger belongings.

The significant financial losses incurred due to stone pelting underscore the urgent need for preventive measures and enhanced security protocols to safeguard these modern trains and their passengers.

As authorities continue their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators, it becomes imperative to address the underlying causes behind such acts of vandalism. Community awareness programs, stricter law enforcement, and collaborative efforts between railway authorities and local communities can play a pivotal role in curbing this menace.